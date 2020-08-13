FTCCI announced new Vice President for year 2020-21

The Second Meeting of the Federation of Telangana Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FTCCI) held on yesterday, Anil Agarwal, Managing Director, Jeevaka Industries Private

Limited was unanimously elected as Vice-President for the year 2020-21. Anil Agarwal served as Managing Committee Member for several years, and as Chairman of various Committees of the Federation.

He joined family business of Iron and Steel in the year 1988. He served as a Director in M/s. Dhanlaxmi Iron Industries Pvt. Ltd. which is into

Manufacturing of TMT Bars. Subsequently he became Managing Director of M/s. Jeevaka Industries Pvt

Ltd., which is into Manufacturing of Structural steels with Forward and Backward integration of Steel. He

has got rich experience in Steel Making.