Gadkari nods for regional ring road across Hyd: Nama

The Centre today agreed to accord permission for the construction of a regional ring road across the city of Hyderabad and some other roads in the state. Union Surface Transport minister Nitin Gadkari informed the media in Delhi in this regard..

TRS MP Nama Nageshwar Rao has called on Gadkari at his office in the national capital and sought approval for the regional ring road for the city to ease traffic jams and related problems.

The Minister said that they will also give a nod for construction of a four lane national highway between Khammam and Kodada.

Nageshwar Rao gave a list of the road works including RRR and others in Khammam district. They told the media that the Centre will take up the regional ring road in Hyderabad as per norms.