Gandhi family should head the party, MLA Jagga Reddy

The Congress party MLA T.Jagga Reddy today made it clear that the Gandhi family should lead the party at the national level. He said that the party leaders like Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi were the strength for the party workers. He also said that the Gandhi party leadership was an asset to the party.

In a statement, Reddy made it clear that the party would face problems had anybody other than the Gandhi family headed it. He expressed his shock over the writing of a letter by some senior party leaders urging the CWC members to appoint a non Gandhi as the next party chief. Referring to the 23 leaders who have written letter opposing the leadership of the Gandhi family, Reddy said that the party had given them posts despite the fact that they were not a public leaders. He demanded stern action against senior party leaders who are trying to bring a vertical divide in the party.

He made it clear that Sonia Gandhi had led the party despite her ill health and added that she was protecting the party leaders at the age of 73 . He said that the first prime minister of the country Jawaharlal Nehru had introduced several reforms in the country. He also said that Nehru had built several irrigation projects for the development of agriculture sector in the country . He said that his daughter and only lady prime minister of the country Indira Gandhi had nationalised the banks. He said that the son of Indira Gandhi and former PM of the country Rajiv Gandhi had worked for the development of the IT sector in the country.