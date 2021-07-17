Ganesh Chaturthi to be held with Covid Protocols

The Ganesh Chaturthi festival will be held by following all Covid protocol in the State capital this year. The Ganesh Chaturthi festival in the city will commence this year on September 10 and conclude with idol immersion on September 19.

The Bhagyanagar Ganesh Utsav Samithi, General Secretary Bhagawanth Rao said that they would take all precautions to hold the celebrations. He said that they would open the office of the association on 23rd of this month. He also said that the Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations would be commenced from September 10 and added that the idol immersion program would be held on September 19 of the same month.

He said that they were requesting the State government to provide the raw material on time to them. He said that they were using 24 types of medicinal plants for the upcoming celebrations. He urged GHMC authorities to spruce up all the roads in its limits before the idol immersion program besides urging them to make drinking water arrangements.

He also urged the authorities to focus on the supply of electricity. He said that they would take all precautions at all Ganesh pandals as per Covid-19 guidelines. He urged the devotees to not compete with each other about the height of the Ganesh Idol and said that they all should focus on following corona guidelines. (NSS)