Get ready to fight against center to get funds, advices CPM

The state unit of Communist party of India (Marxist) today advised the chief minister of the state KCR to get ready to launch a massive fight against central government to get funds which are due to the state. It said that it would extend its complete support to the CM on the issue.

Addressing media persons at Karimnagar , CPM state secretary Tamminni Veerabhadram said that the state had lost thousands of crores of rupees of income due to the implementation of GST. He said that it was unfortunate that the center had asked all the states of the country to borrow money instead of clearing the dues of the states. Referring to the introduction of electricity amendment Act, Veerabhadram called upon the people of the state to join hands to fight against the proposed plans of the central government to privatize the electricity sector. He hailed the Rythu bandhu and rythu bhima schemes introduced by the CM for the welfare of the farmers of the state. Commenting on the recently approved revenue bill, he said that the bill had some defects and demanded the state government to rectify those defects.

He also demanded the state government to give relaxation to the ordinary people of the state form the purview of LRS. Referring to the registration of FIR in anti-CAA related cases against party’s national secretary Seethram Yechuri and other civil rights activists of the country, he said that there was a conspiracy of ruling BJP behind the registration of the cases against their party leader and others. He demanded the central government to immediately withdraw the cases.