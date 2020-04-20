GHMC mayor distributes rice, cash  to migrant workers

GHMC Mayor Dr.Bonthu Rammohan today distributes Rice and Rs.500 to the migrant workers in his Cherlapally Division. Speaking on the occasion he said that the due to the out break of Covid-19 virus and announcement of lock down to contain the spread of virus, most of the migrant and daily wage workers were left without work. He said that keeping the problems of the workers in mind, the Chief Minister of the state was giving 12kg Rice free Of cost and Rs. 1500 to the 87lakhs white Ration card holders and 12kg Rice and Rs. 500 to the migrant workers.

He said that ,As most of the developmental activities taking place in Hyderabad and surrounding Districts, people from about 10 states were workings in various infrastructure development activities like, construction of roads, flyovers etc and were taking part in development of state. He said that the state Government had issued orders that it was the responsibility of the agencies to look after the welfare of the migrant workers who are working under them. He also said that State Minister for MA&UD K.Taraka Rama Rao held a couple of meeting with the agencies concerned and convinced them, that it it was their responsibility to look after the well being of the migrant workers who are partners in the development of the state. Accordingly about 1 lakh migrant workers were provided with accommodation and food by the agencies at 280 work sites in and around the city, he noted

He said that a total of 2,71,742 workers were also identified as migrant works who are working on daily wage basis or at petty vendors in city and in HMDA limits and added that About 3260 Metric tons of Rice was distributed to them in two phases and added that Rs. 500 cash to each person to the tune of Rs.13,85,71,000 was also given to them.

The Chairman of the Civil Supplies Corporation M.Srinivas Reddy, MLA Subash Reddy, Medchal District Collector, V.Venkateshwarlu participated in the Rice and Cash distribution programme.