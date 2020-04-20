28 C
GHMC mayor distributes rice, cash  to migrant workers

GHMC Mayor Dr.Bonthu Rammohan  today  distributes  Rice and Rs.500 to the migrant workers in his Cherlapally Division. Speaking on the occasion he said that the due to the out break of Covid-19 virus and announcement of lock down to contain the spread of virus, most of the migrant  and daily wage workers were left without work. He said that keeping the problems of the workers in mind, the Chief Minister of the state was  giving 12kg Rice free Of cost  and Rs. 1500 to the 87lakhs white Ration card holders and 12kg Rice and Rs. 500 to the migrant workers. 

He said that ,As most of the developmental activities taking place in  Hyderabad and surrounding Districts, people from about 10 states were workings in various infrastructure development  activities like, construction of  roads, flyovers etc and were  taking part in development of state. He said that the state  Government had issued orders that it was the responsibility of the  agencies to look after the welfare of the migrant workers  who are working under them. He also said that State Minister for MA&UD K.Taraka Rama Rao  held a couple of meeting with the agencies concerned  and convinced them, that it it was their responsibility to look after  the well being of the migrant workers who are partners in the development of the state. Accordingly about 1 lakh migrant workers were provided with  accommodation and food  by the agencies at 280 work sites in and around the city, he noted 

He said that a total of 2,71,742 workers were also identified as migrant works who are working on daily wage basis or at petty vendors in city and in HMDA limits and added that About 3260 Metric tons of Rice was distributed to them in two phases and added that Rs. 500 cash  to each person to the tune of Rs.13,85,71,000 was also  given to them.

The Chairman of the Civil Supplies Corporation  M.Srinivas Reddy,  MLA Subash Reddy, Medchal District Collector, V.Venkateshwarlu participated in the Rice and Cash distribution programme.  

