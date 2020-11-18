GHMC residents will teach a befitting lesson to TRS party: Revanth

Congress party MP A. Revanth Reddy today said that the residents of GHMC would teach a befitting lesson to the rulin TRS Party in the upcoming local body elections scheduled to be held on December 1.

He alleged that the state government had played with the lives of the residents of the corporation in the name of monetary flood relief. He also alleged that the ruling party leaders were indulging in mud slinging campaign in the name of the flood relief. He said that a woman victim of the floods by name Munawwar had died while standing in queue at Hakeempet in the city and several other flood victims had sustained serious injuries. He alleged that the ruling party leaders had already siphoned off Rs.200 crore and added that the TRS leaders were not showing any mercy on the affected flood victims.

He said that the sins of the TRS party would not go waste. He called upon the voters of GHMC to teach a befitting lesson to the ruling party. He said that the Congress party would win the elections with a comfortable majority.