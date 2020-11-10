Glendale Ranked No.1 in Hyderabad & Telangana by Education World

We are ecstatic to announce that Glendale Academy had surpassed all others securing top position in the region by being ranked No.1 in Hyderabad and Telangana. Not only that, Glendale Academy figures into the top ten educational institutions in the country and has secured No.8 in India by Education World India Rankings 2020-21!

It is a great milestone and a wonderful testimonial to our cutting-edge pedagogy pioneered by our Director-Education, Dr. Anjum Babukhan and the dedication, commitment and synergy of the entire team! We look forward to continue to excel in our quest of empowering and enriching lives through education! We greatly appreciate all those who supported us in our journey from good to great!

On this occasion Minu Saluja, Assistant Director, Glendale Academy said that we take this opportunity to thank all our parents, students and faculty members for their contribution in making us achieve this rank. At Glendale we develop global adaptability with the integration of thoughts, values and actions to make this world more sustainable and human she added.

Glendale Academy International Previous Awards : Shrimati Sushma Swaraj Sthree Shakti Samman Puraskar 2020 , Ranked No. 2 in the category of Co-Education Day School in Telangana., Ranked No. 14 among India’s top 1000 schools Education World School Rankings (2019). , Extraordinary Leadership Award- Education World Grand Jury Rankings 2019-20, Among Fortune Magazine’s Top Future 50 Schools Shaping Success in India, World Education Summit award Delhi Elets (Innovation in Pedagogical Practices), Ranked No. 19 among India’s top 10,000 schools at the Inaugural ELITE (Emerging Leaders in Innovation, Technology & Education Rankings 2018., Top School in National Curriculum in South Zone by Times Education. , Best Sports Services Organization by Mind Mingle, School Excellence Award in three categories by Brainfeed Magazine – Inspirational Leadership, Life Skills, Innovation and Leadership. , Green Building Certification under Gold Category by Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) and First prize at the 4th Garden Festival organized by Horticulture Department, Govt. of Telangana