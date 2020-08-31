Go to SC on AP project : HC

High Court today said that petitioners can move Supreme Court against Rayala seema lift scheme of Andhra Pradesh.

The court heard a petition by Congress leader Vamshichand Reddy and social activist Srinivas seeking stay on AP lift project. They urged the court to stall the AP government from taking up the lift project as it causes loss to Telangana.

They also asked the court to deal the case as per reorganisation Act. It is violation of apex council and did not get permission they argued. The court said that it cannot intervene in inter state matter of Rayala seema lift scheme of Andhra Pradesh.

The supreme Court has resolved by directing on Rajasthan and Punjab water disputes. The petitioners can go to the Supreme Court the high court said.