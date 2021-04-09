Gokaldas Images to invest in Siricilla Textile cluster: KTR

Telangana Government today signed a deal with noted Gokaldas Images company which will begin its apparel Industry in Siricilla district. The company officials called on IT and Industries Minister K T Rama Rao here along with officials and discussed on the new apparel industry.

This new company will surely boost cloth and apparel sector and provides jobs to 1100 persons directly, KT Rama Rao said after signing the deal. The government is to provide all facilities and infrastructure for the development of this sector the minister said. He also maintained that the government is keen to offer necessary training to women and youth for the purpose. The minister said.

The minister extended thanks to the Gokaldas Images company for coming forward with its proposal to invest in cloth industry and offer jobs and employment.

This is a noted company at national level for its large scale production of ready to wear and garments and apparels. The aim is to export the branded clothes to US and European nations as well the company stated. The minister noted that the company will push state economic growth and offer huge employment opportunities. The Government will offer all support to this company and such others who foray with investments to boost industrial growth he said.

The company is to start its business as early as possible the minister said and asked the officials concerned to provide all permissions and facilities.

Company Managing Director Sumir Hinduja stated that the friendly and cooperative atmosphere in the state is helpful to invest in the state. With 40 years of experience in cloth and apparel industry the company will start its business and offer about 1100 jobs. Of this 75 percent of the jobs will go to women alone and the rest are others, he said.

He said that the company produces a divergent and extended Cloth varieties catering to all sections in the society. We export the branded clothes to the US and European nations he said.

KTR invited us to start the business at Siricilla segment with all facilities, he added.