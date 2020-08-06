Governor condoles the demise of Dubbaka MLA Ramalinga Reddy

Governor Dr. Tamilisai Soundararajan on Thursday expressed shock at the demise of MLA S. Ramalinga Reddy, a sitting MLA from Dubbaka constituency in Siddipet district.

Paying rich tributes to the departed leader’s services as the journalist, activist in Telangana movement and later as a four-time MLA, the Governor said that Ramalinga Reddy’s death was a great loss to the State.

Dr. Tamilisai Soundararajan offered her deep condolences to the bereaved family members of the departed legislator and prayed that the almighty give them strength to overcome this grief.