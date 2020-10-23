Governor distributes sarees to Raj Bhavan Parivar women

Governor Dr. Tamilisai Soundararajan on Friday distributed sarees to all the women of Raj Bhavan parivar as part of the Bathukamma celebrations at the Raj Bhavan, here.

The Governor has been personally sponsoring and distributing sarees to all the women of the Raj Bhavan parivar since last year Bathukamma celebrations.

Speaking on the occasion at the Durbar Hall at Raj Bhavan, the Governor termed Bathukamma festival as a unique celebration of life by women of Telangana. The Bathukamma festival is Pride of Telangana.

“The Bathukamma festival offers a rich tribute to the Mother Nature and has socio-cultural and emotional connect with the women of Telangana,” she said.

Elaborating on the importance of the traditional food items that women distribute during the nine-day long festivities, Dr. Tamilisai Soundararajan emphasised that they do have lot of nutritional value to improve the immunity and health of the women.

“Our ancestors inculcated this habit of offering nutritious food items to women by attaching devotional value to such food items,” she added.

The Governor also pointed out that the traditional seasonal flowers used to prepare the Bathukamma idols also possess medicinal value and they purify the water bodies where the Bathukamma flower idols are

immersed.

Dr. Tamilisai Soundararajan said that it was very unique festival that promotes the reverence towards Mother Nature and helps in the protection of environment and contributes to the well-being of the women.

The Governor hoped for the Covid pandemic-free Bathukamma celebrations. After assuming charge as the first lady Governor of the Telangana, Dr Tamilisai Soundararajan has initiated the grand Bathukamma celebrations at the Raj Bhavan involving women from different walks of life since last year.

On the occasion, the Governor also released a special video on Bathukamma brought out by the Dept of Culture. The video was aimed at promoting Covid-19 prevention norms and celebration of Bathukamma.

Women employees of the Raj Bhavan and other senior officers were present on the occasion.