March 11, 2021

Andhra Pradesh Political News

Governor exercises his maiden franchise in AP

The Governor of the Andhra Pradesh State Biswabhushan Harichandan today exercised his franchise for the first time after taking over the charge of Andhra Pradesh.
He cast his vote at Chunduri Venkata Reddy government high school polling station  along with his wife.
Speaking on the occasion, the governor said that it was very important for all people to utilise their votes in a democracy. He said that all citizens should exercise their votes. He said that it was very important to exercise the voting right to bring change in the society. He said that he was happy to cast his vote while noting that he cast his vote as the first citizen of the state.

