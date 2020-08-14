21.8 C
Hyderabad, IN
August 15, 2020

Navyamedia
Political News Telangana

Governor greets people on Independence Day

0209
Independence Day

Governor Dr. Tamilisai Soundararajan has greeted people on the occasion of 74th Independence Day on Saturday.

            In a message here today the Governor said, “On the happy occasion of the Independence Day, I have great pleasure to convey my greetings to the people of Telangana.

Independence Day is a day of remembrance as well as of dedication. Our freedom struggle is the culmination of the sacrifice of generations of selfless patriots.

Today is a time to bow in remembrance of all those patriots whose sacrifices made it possible for us to enjoy the fruits of freedom.

Let us all take a vow on this auspicious occasion to follow all the precautionary guidelines to win over the Pandemic COVID 19.

Celebrate the festival in safe and secure environments I extend my warm and patriotic wishes to make this day truly memorable. Wishing you all a Happy Independence Day. Let us resolve to make our country strong, secure and self-reliant.

