Governor greets people on Independence Day

Governor Dr. Tamilisai Soundararajan has greeted people on the occasion of 74th Independence Day on Saturday.

In a message here today the Governor said, “On the happy occasion of the Independence Day, I have great pleasure to convey my greetings to the people of Telangana.

Independence Day is a day of remembrance as well as of dedication. Our freedom struggle is the culmination of the sacrifice of generations of selfless patriots.

Today is a time to bow in remembrance of all those patriots whose sacrifices made it possible for us to enjoy the fruits of freedom.

Let us all take a vow on this auspicious occasion to follow all the precautionary guidelines to win over the Pandemic COVID 19.

Celebrate the festival in safe and secure environments I extend my warm and patriotic wishes to make this day truly memorable. Wishing you all a Happy Independence Day. Let us resolve to make our country strong, secure and self-reliant.