Governor greets people on New Year 2021

Telangana Governor Dr Tamilisai Soundararajan today extended new year 2021 greetings to people.

In a Raj Bhavan communiqué, the Governor said “I extend my warm greetings and best wishes to all the people of Telangana to have a very happy, healthy, and prosperous New Year-2021. I wish this New Year-2021 may be filled with best of the happiness, health, prosperity, aspirations and fulfillment. I wish this New Year-2021 may herald the end of Covid-19 pandemic through successful vaccination and our strict adherence to preventive measures.

We have shown to the world in the year 2020 that through our collective will and effort, we could contain the massive spread of Covid-19.

Let us resolve to continue our spirited fight against all societal evils and ill health and usher in a equal, equitable, inclusive, peaceful, and healthy society. We will practice using local products “Vocal for Local” and let us all be self-reliant as our Prime Minister, Narendra Modi shown the way of “Atma Nirbhar Bharat” so that ourselves and our Country be self-reliant and proud. Wishing you all a Very Happy New Year-2021, she added