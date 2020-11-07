Governor hails ISRO scientists

Governor Dr Tamilisai Soundararajan congratulated the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) for its successful launch of PSLV C-49 mission on Saturday.

The Governor appreciated the efforts of scientists and other staff members of the ISRO for registering a major success by launch of Earth Observation Satellite (EOS)-01 along with nine international customer satellites from the Satish Dhawan Space Centre, Sriharikota.

“The ISRO and the scientists have once again made us and our country proud by successfully launching the PSLV’s 51st mission. The ISRO has given us all a new hope in these testing times of Covid-19 pandemic,” she added.

Dr. Tamilisai Soundararajan expressed hope that the EOS-01 satellite as intended to immensely contribute to agriculture, forestry and disaster management in our country.

The Governor termed the ISRO’s achievements as hugely beneficial to the country and ISRO scientists as the inspiration to the millions of youth in the country.