Governor hails PM for new Parliament building

Governor Dr. Tamilisai Soundararajan through a virtual mode has participated in the foundation stone laying ceremony for the construction of the new Parliament building as part of the Central Vista project.

The Governor was virtually present during the entire proceedings from the Darbar Hall of the Raj Bhavan, here, on Thursday.

Dr. Tamilisai Soundararajan was among the other Governors who joined the event in a virtual mode from across the country.

The Governor lauded the visionary leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi in going for the construction of a modern and imposing new building for the country’s Parliament.

She said that the new Parliament building is the greatest ever tribute to the India’s democracy in Independent India. The proposed building will serve as a true symbol of new, aspirational, strong and self-reliant India of the 21st Century.

She hoped that the new building will further strengthen the democratic ideals of our country, which is considered as the most ancient and largest democracy in the world.

The Governor termed the Bhumi Pujan and the foundation stone laying ceremony as the historic milestone and a momentous occasion in the history of Independent India.

The new Parliament building will reflect the country’s rich cultural, arts and democratic heritage and will continue to inspire generations to come in our country.

The Governor stated that the new building will stand a great testimony to the country’s cherished democratic values and ideals. Dr. Tamilisai Soundararajan expressed her gratitude to Prime Minister for the great initiative.

Governor advisors APVN Sarma and AK Mohanty and Secretary to Governor K. Surendra Mohan and Joint Secretaries J. Bhavani Shankar and CN Raghu Prasad and other senior officers were present.