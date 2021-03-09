Governor lauds services of oil companies during the pandemic

Governor Dr. Tamilisai Soundararajan on Tuesday lauded the oil companies for their exemplary service during the lockdown and pandemic.

“The companies ensured uninterrupted supply of petrol, diesel, and LPG during the lockdown and as well during the peak of pandemic conditions. The uninterrupted supply of oil and other fuels proved vital for the continued supply of essential commodities and transportation,” she said.

The Governor was felicitating the representatives of the IOCL, HPCL, and BPCL in recognition of their uninterrupted supply of oil thus avoiding any kind of scarcity of essential items, commodities and goods during the crisis conditions.

Dr. Tamilisai Soundararajan stated that the oil companies were playing a crucial role in the nation’s development as India has emerged as the 3 rd largest consumer of oil in the world.

She highlighted the need to be self-reliant for our oil and energy needs and stressed on the importance of promoting alternative and renewable energy sources to meet our future requirements.

“We must script our own self-reliance success story in the oil sector too as we did with the COVID-19 vaccine, which has benefited more than 50 other countries,” she added.

The Governor honoured the oil marketing companies’ representatives with shawl and mementos, presented by Secretary to Governor K. Surendra Mohan on behalf of the Governor.

Dr. Tamilisai Soundararajan addressed the felicitation programme from the Raj Nivas, Puducherry, while the felicitation programme was held at the Durbar Hall of the Raj Bhavan, here.

HPCL General Manager CK Narasimha, BPCL State head, Saibal Mukherji, and IOCL State head Sravan S Rao were among those who were honoured by the Governor.

Oil companies’ state level coordinator Rajesh Naik, Shravan and others were present.