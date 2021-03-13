Governor Tamilisai to address Budget session on March 15

Even as the Assembly and Council halls and premises are spruced up for the Budget-2021 session, the Governor of the state Tamilisai Soundararajan is scheduled to address the joint session on March 15 at 11 am. The Governor has already summoned both the houses for the sessions related notifications were issued by the state government in this regard.

Speaker Pocharam Srinivas Reddy has held a review meeting with top officials for the smooth conduct of the budget session amid Corona protocols.

Accordingly the Assembly Secretary Dr V Narsimha Charyulu has taken all measures for all facilities in place for the session by following Corona protocols.

Thus every member, officials, staff of the Assembly and the government from various departments and media persons from newspapers television channels were asked to undergo the corona tests mandatorily to attend the session.

According to information the session will be conducted for about 7 to 10 working days by following corona norms like sanitizing hands, wearing masks and social distancing. Specifically as per the directive of the chief minister and the speaker the Assembly officials have made seating arrangements maintaining some distance as per corona protocols.

The Budget session of Telangana State Legislature Assembly will begin on March 15 soon after a day of the much hyped MLC polls for two graduate seats of Hyderabad and Nalgonda segments.

KCR asked the Finance Minister T Harish Rao, Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar, Assembly secretary Narsimha Charyulu, finance secretary Ramkrishna Rao and others to attend the key meeting.

The house is to condole the deaths of its members and the former legislators on March 16. On March 17, the house will offer thanks to the Governor for her speech.

On March 18 the house will see the budget presentation for 2021-22 at 11.30 am.

Harish Rao will present the budget in the Assembly and health minister E Rajender is to present the same in the Council. If not that happens it is likely that Education minister Sabitha Indra Reddy may present the budget 2021 in the Council.