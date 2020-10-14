Governor tells Red Cross volunteers to be part of relief measures

Governor Dr. Tamilisai Soundararajan exhorted the Red Cross functionaries and volunteers all over the State to take active part in the rescue and relief measures

in rain-hit areas.

Concerned over the loss of lives, damage to the properties and heavy inundation, the Governor on Wednesday evening convened a virtual meeting with all the district units of the Red Cross.

She instructed them to be constantly associated with the district administration and support their rescue and rehabilitation services.

“We must rise to the occasion and be in the forefront to help the needy and other affected people,” she added. The Governor reviewed with each of the district units of the Indian Red Cross Society and motivated them to be constantly on vigil and attend to all the calls so as to ensure that no needy person goes without getting help.

Dr. Tamilisai Soundararajan termed the situation very sad and added that it was heart rending to see the loss of lives and damage to the property and many people going without shelter due to the incessant rains and heavy flooding.

The Governor told the Red Cross volunteers to contact the Raj Bhavan for any help and required intervention and added that there are 4,000 to 5,000 notebooks are available with the Raj Bhavan to distribute to the students.

She appreciated the efforts of the Red Cross volunteers in the food distribution, shelter provision, medicines and clothes distribution and the provision of ambulance services.

The Governor urged all of them to maintain the vigil and offer the services to the needy round-the-clock in the State till we overcome this incessant rain and flood situation.