August 15, 2020

Governor to interact with eminent persons from different fields on Independence Day

Governor Dr. Tamilisai Soundararajan will interact with some eminent personalities from different walks of life on the occasion of Independence Day on Saturday.

The Governor will exchange pleasantries and greetings with around 30 distinguished people through a video conference between 3 pm and 5 pm from the Raj Bhavan, here.

The eminent personalities from different walks of life like freedom fighters, military, sports, ex-servicemen, relatives of martyrs, who laid down their lives fighting at country’s borders, Covid-19 warriors, literary people and other prominent persons will be among those part of the proposed interaction. The video conference will be live streamed.

