Governor’s remarks are in personal capacity: Kishan Reddy

While referring to the negative remarks made by the governor of the state Tamilisai Soundararajan against the state government , Union Minister of State for home affairs G.Kishan Reddy today termed them as the personal suggestions made by the First Lady of the state to the government.

He said that the governor had made the suggestions to the state government and asked it improve facilities and infrastructure including number of COVID-19 detection tests at the government hospitals in order to provide the efficient COVID-19 treatment to the patients of the state. He however rued that the state government had failed to take any action against the suggestions made by the governor. Speaking to media persons he made it clear that the Central government has good relationships with all the states of the country.

He said that it would be good if the state government had followed the suggestions made by the governor. Reddy also made it clear that they were fighting against the deadly COVID-19 pandemic without giving any considerations to any political party.