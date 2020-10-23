Govt employees donate one day salary to flood victims

To support the relief measures launched by the government for the victims of floods and rains, the state government employees have decided to donate their one-day salary. A consent letter in this regard to donate Rs 33 Crore was given to the Chief Minister of the state K Chandrashekhar Rao by the Employees Union leaders. Telangana Gazetted Officers, Non-Gazetted Officers, IV Class Employees, drivers are going to donate their one day salary.

Among those who met the CM are TGO President and Secretary V Mamata and M Satyanarayana, TNGO Union President and General Secretary Mamilla Rajender and Rayakanti Pratap and IV Class Employees Association President Gaddam Gnaneswar.