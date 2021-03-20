Govt gives permission to 12943 buildings under TSBPASS

The state government has given permission to 12943 buildings under its TSBPASS within 100 of its enforcement. Replying to questions raised by the members of state assembly on the issue during question hour, state municipal administration and urban development Minister KTR said that the scheme was launched to avoid any kind of inordinate delay in granting Permission for building construction.

He said that there was no need to take permission for the owners, who has up to 75 sq.yds of land. He said that permission was being given to the applicants for the construction of a building in 600 sq.yds of land with a height of ten meters on the basis of his or her self declaration and within 21 days of the applications. He said that 80 percent of the applications were being processed without any delay under the new scheme. Commenting on the issue of the construction of new building complex in place of the old buildings of KPHB, he said that they would observe the proposals.

He also said that they would focus on problems being faced in case of grama kantam lands. He said that they had sanctioned 200 new posts related to town planning staff. He said that they would take steps foe the recruitment of the posts through TSPSC.