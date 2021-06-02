Govt. held a Preliminary meeting with various companies to take up digital land survey in  State.

Telangana Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar today held a preliminary meeting with various companies to take up digital land survey in the state. Seventeen companies participated in the discussion. The Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao is likely to hold a meeting with these companies shortly to take up digital land survey in the state. It may be recalled that the government has sanctioned an amount of Rs 400 crores in this years budget towards carrying digital land survey in the state.

During the discussion Chief Secretary enlisted the views of the companies and the problems encountered by them while taking up similar surveys in other states. The methodology, technology to be adopted, time and cost factor, availability of survey equipments and technical persons, requirement of software, hardware and internet bandwidth were some of the issues which figured in the discussion.

Principal Secretary Industries Jayesh Ranjan, Commissioner Stamps and Registration Seshadri, MD TSTS Venkateswar Rao, Commissioner Settlements Sashidhar and other officials were present.