August 14, 2020

Govt is  insensitive  towards the students’ health: NSUI state president Balmoori Venkat

NSUI state president Balmoori Venkat

Telangana NSUI state President along with other NSUI Students’ activists tried to siege Pragati Bhavan today  in protest of the Government’s decision to go ahead with the CET Exams and degree final year exams by ignoring the fact that the matter was still pending in the High Court of Telangana. The activists of the organisation were prevented by the police personnel and were later arrested.

In a press  release,  Venkat Balmoor stated that the TRS government which had  utterly failed to contain  the spread of Coronavirus, was making every attempt to conduct the exams to risk the students’ lives. He said that It  was evident from Karnataka’s KCET Exam that the students would  be easily infected with the virus if exams were conducted in the ongoing pandemic  situation. Taking cue from Karnataka’s incident, Telangana government should abstain from conducting any exam, he demanded. 

He also demanded the state government  to  cancel  the Final year examinations of degree  and postpone all CET Exams until the situation is feasible to conduct the exams

