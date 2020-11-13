Govt is playing with Hindu sentiments: Bandi Sanjay kumar

State BJP president and Karimnagar MP Bandi Sanjay Kumar today lashed out at state government over the issue of banning the sale of firecrackers in the state. He alleged that the state government had failed to protect the beliefs of Hindus in the state. He also alleged that CM KCR led state government was acting against the hindu festivals.

In a statement he claimed that the state government had failed in arguing effectively before the high court of the state resulting in the ban on the sale of firecrackers. He protested that it had become a habit for the state government to make all hindu festivals as controversial. He asked the state government which initially gave permission for the sale of the firecrackers, had now banned the sale of the firecrackers. He said that small business sellers would suffer a lot due to the ban on the firecrackers.

He said that the state government would be held responsible if any fire accident took place due to the ban on the sale of the firecrackers. He demanded the state government to come to the rescue of the firecrackers sellers who are losing due to the ban on their sale. He wondered as to how the bursting of the firecrackers would cause air pollution when it was not causing the pollution in 192 countries of the world