Govt is taking all precautions to buy food grains : Gangula

State Civil Supplies Minister Gangula Kamalakar today said that the state government was taking all steps to buy food grains from the farmers of the state. He said that the chief minister of the state KCR was working hard to safeguard the interests of the farmers of the state even during Covid 19 pandemic.

He said that the state government was ready to every grain produced by the farmers at any cost and added that they had set up 6441 food grain procurement Centers across the state for the same purpose.

Speaking to media persons the minister said that they had appointed adequate number of hamalis and other staff at the procurement Centers. He said that they had bought 40 lakh metric tonnes of fine quality rice and 14.81 lakh metric tonnes of common variety of rice from 9,18,664 farmers by spending Rs.11,000 crore so far. He also said that they had also bought 15 crore gunny bags.the minister also said that they had credited the money into the accounts of the farmers within four days of purchasing paddy from them.