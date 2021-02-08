20.5 C
Hyderabad, IN
February 10, 2021

Navyamedia
Political News Telangana

Govt issues Orders to implement EWS reservations  in state

0345
MSME

The State government today issued orders for the implementation of 10 percent reservations to Economically Weaker Sections (EWS) of the State. The Chief Secretary of the State Somesh Kumar issued the orders on the issue.
In his orders, he said that the orders would be implemented in all educational institutions of the state and in all government  jobs. He said that the criteria laid down by the union government on the issue would be followed by the state government for the implementation of the reservations to the EWS category persons .
The centre offers the same scheme across 19 states and seven Union Territories. 
This has been in vogue since 2019 through a 103rd amendment to constitution. Thus a total of 60 percent reservations will be now available for the people in the state of Telangana. 

Related posts

India test fires subsonic cruise missile ‘Nirbhay’

admin

Congress withdrew impeachment move…

admin

VP calls for a ‘Jan Andolan’ on water conservation and stresses the importance of people’s participation for its success

admin

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

Real emotions of real people from Bali