Govt offers MSP to farmers :Dayakar

Panchayat Raj Minister E DayakarRao today said that Chief Minister, K Chandrasekhar Rao is determined for providing minimum support price for farm products.

He inaugurated a few cotton purchase centers in Janagam district with local leaders and officials. On the occasion, the minister has assured of MSP for cotton, paddy and other farm products in the state.

He instructed that the officials take immediate steps to procure cotton, paddy and other farm products, and offer MSP. The state government has already taken initiative to provide MSP, the minister said.

The farmers should bring their farm products as per prescribed norms of moisture and quality. The KCR government is to ensure MSP for farmers who are to avoid panic.

Though the centre is against the MSP the KCR government will offer the same. All the crops including paddy and others will be purchased from the farmers.