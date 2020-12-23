Govt to appoint VCs soon: Telangana Planning Board Vice Chairman Vinod Kumar

The Vice Chairman of Telangana state Planning Board B. Vinod Kumar today said that the state government would soon appoint vice chancellors to all the universities where the posts are vacant in the state.

He made these remarks while addressing a gathering at a seminar jointly held by excel India and TSCHE at city based tourism plaza hotel on the topic ‘Higher Education-Post Covid Era’. Vinod Kumar was the chief guest of the event. Speaking on the occasion, he said that they had take up an action plan to complete the appointment of the vice chancellors in a month’s time and added that they had also intensified the process to complete it before the deadline.

Kumar also said that they were also taking steps to fill up 1061 vacant teaching posts in various universities of the state. Revealing that notifications have been issued to fill up the vacant teaching posts, the process had been stalled due to legal hassles. He said that they would fill up the vacancies at the earliest even by amending laws if required. Kumar opined that it would be better if the recruitment process of different posts should be taken up simultaneously while citing that the process followed by Bihar state can be followed in the state too. The meeting was presided over by the chairman of TSCHE Prof. Tummala Papi Reddy.

The chairman of Telangana State Tourism Development Corporation Uppala Srinivas Gupta the commissioner of technical education and collegiate education Naveen Mittal the incharge vice chancellor of satavahana university Dr. K. Chiranjeevulu and others took part in the seminar.