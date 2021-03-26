Govt to develop tourism projects in Nallamalla forest

The State government is planning to develop a couple of tourism development projects. This was revealed by State Excise and Tourism Minister V. Srinivas Goud while replying to questions raised by MLAs of the house during question hour in the ongoing budget session of the house .

Speaking on the occasion he said that they had already developed Pakala tank into a partial tourism spot and added that they would soon visit the tank and develop it in an allround manner . He said that they would develop eco tourism parks at Koil Sagar, Sarakka Sagar and Mid Manair reservoirs. He said that a total of 15 eco-tourism parks had been set up in the state so far. Revealing the names of eco-tourism parks , he said that the parks had been set up at Somasila reservoir, Singotam reservoir, Akkamahadevi caves, Eegalapenta, Mannanur, Mallela Teertham, Umamheswaram, Laknavaram, Medaram , Tadvai Paala and Ali Sagar.

He said that the eco park set up at Mahbubnagar in 2097 acres of land had been designed in an excellent manner. Targeting the past governments of the undivided AP, he alleged that the tourism spots were converted into business Centers earlier but added that the state government had transformed them into World class tourism spots. He said that they had introduced a boating facility between Somasila to Srisailam as per the directions of the CM of the state.

He said that they would go ahead and implement plans in order to transform Telangana state into a Tourism Hub.