26.9 C
Hyderabad, IN
October 4, 2020

Navyamedia
Political News Telangana

Graduates should enroll for MLC polls: Talasani

047
State capital divided into 17 zones- Talasani

Minister T Srinivas Yadav today appealed to graduates to enroll as the voter for forthcoming graduate MLC polls. He attended a voter awareness program at Secunderabad with TRS leaders Sai Kiran Yadav and others.  The graduate MlC polls are going to be held for Hyderabad,  Ranga Reddy and Mahabub Nagar graduate segment he, said.  In democracy the people have key role to elect the leaders of their choice he said. 

Graduate MLC polls will give chance to the graduates to vote he said. About 350 People including staff of Gandhi hospital,  advocates,  graduates and others have applied for the voter registration.  The graduates have to exercise their franchise have enrolled as the graduates he said and appreciated them. 
For the polls those who completed graduation by 2017 have to enroll their names, as the voters he said.  The TRS government noted for welfare schemes he said.  The people have to support the ruling party for more development and welfare schemes.

Related posts

Modi in Chennai, faces Cauvery ire

admin

India disappointed at Pak’s response to Pulwama dossier

admin

FAMILY ROLE IS CRUCIAL IN ELDERLY PEOPLE CARE: GOVERNOR

admin

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

Real emotions of real people from Bali