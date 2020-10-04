Graduates should enroll for MLC polls: Talasani

Minister T Srinivas Yadav today appealed to graduates to enroll as the voter for forthcoming graduate MLC polls. He attended a voter awareness program at Secunderabad with TRS leaders Sai Kiran Yadav and others. The graduate MlC polls are going to be held for Hyderabad, Ranga Reddy and Mahabub Nagar graduate segment he, said. In democracy the people have key role to elect the leaders of their choice he said.



Graduate MLC polls will give chance to the graduates to vote he said. About 350 People including staff of Gandhi hospital, advocates, graduates and others have applied for the voter registration. The graduates have to exercise their franchise have enrolled as the graduates he said and appreciated them.

For the polls those who completed graduation by 2017 have to enroll their names, as the voters he said. The TRS government noted for welfare schemes he said. The people have to support the ruling party for more development and welfare schemes.