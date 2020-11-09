Granite stone federation gives Rs 25 lakhs to CMRF

In a gesture Federation of Indian Granite and Stone has offered Rs 25 lakhs to Telangana government to help flood victims.

Federation vice president G.Krishna Rao, EC member Dr.C.H. Rao, today handed over a cheque for Rs. 25,00,000 (Twenty Five Lakhs) to Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar at BRKR Bhavan here.

A delegation of the federation has met the chief secretary and gave Rs 25 laks to CMRF, according to a release.

Jayesh Ranjan, IT Principal Secretary and Ronald Rose, Special Secretary (Finance) were present.