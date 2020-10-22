Gratitude to Eenadu group for Rs 5 cr cheque : KTR tweets

Municipal IT Minister KT Rama Rao today expressed gratitude to Eenadu group for offering Rs 5 cr to Telangana government towards relief to flood hit city and state.

Eenadu Group has offered Rs 5 cr cheque to CMRF and urged the government to use funds for relief and rescue of rain and flash flood victims in the twin Cities.

A delegation of Eenadu Group has called on the minister at Pragati Bhavan and financial assistance towards rain rescue operations.

Taking to Twitter, the minister has conveyed heartfelt thanks to Ramoji Rao for his gesture to help rain victims in the city. The minister appreciated and said to use the funds as asked by the noted publications.