Great offers on Huawei device During the Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale

With the onset of festive-season , consumers stand a chance to get great offers and discount on industry leading Huawei wearable products during Amazon Great Indian Festival sale

Huawei Watch GT 2, Huawei Watch GT 2e, and Huawei Band 4 will be available in exciting offers

Huawei Freebuds 3i is available at a jaw dropping discount of INR 3000

Jaipur, October 16, 2020: As the festival season is right around the corner, customers can avail exciting deals and offers on a wide array of Huawei devices, at theAmazon Great Indian Festival Salestarting from 17th October, 2020and from 16th October, exclusively for Amazon Prime users to 22nd October 2020. Some of these include Huawei Watch GT 2, Huawei Watch GT 2e, Huawei Band 4, and Huawei FreeBuds 3i.

There are a range of offers that are applicable during the sale. It’s more alluring for those who are looking at an immediate purchase, as the Huawei Watch GT 2e (Black, Green and Red variants) will now be available at a price of only INR 9,990. The Huawei Watch GT 2 Sport will be available at a price of INR 12,990, Huawei Watch GT 2 Classic at INR 14,990and Huawei Watch GT 2 Premium would be available at INR 18,990.

Buyers can also get the Huawei Band 4, an ergonomically designed device fitness tracker which promises upto 9 days of power on a single charge and a 24/7 Continuous Heart Rate Monitor at a discounted price of INR 1799. One can get the world’sonly open fit active noise cancellation wireless earbuds, HUAWEI FreeBuds 3i, at jaw dropping discount price of INR 6,990.

Furthermore, customers can get these premium products at extra discounts offered by banking partners as offered by Amazon. In addition to the discounts, cashback offers as well as No-cost EMI offers are also available on these purchases. Huawei revolutionised the wearable segment in India by launching Huawei GT 2 followed by Huawei GT2e. Also, the company’s latest technological innovation Freebuds 3i has set an industry benchmark in the TWS segment.

Interested customers can check these enthralling deals on Amazon starting from 15th October 2020 to October 22nd, 2020 and enjoy the upcoming festive weeks filled with offers, discounts and gifts.

HUAWEI WATCH GT 2 CLASSIC

Huawei Watch GT2 (46mm) classic comes in a Pebble Brown colour with 1.39 inch AMOLED Display 390 x 390 HD, has evolved a great deal both in terms of ergonomics and technology innovation. The watch is powered by Kirin A1 chipset, world’s first chipset exclusively designed for wearables, with excellent battery life of up to two weeks. Abiding by the popular demand of more and more health conscious users, Huawei’s TruRelax functionality will track stress levels, along with providing 15 workout modes. The new watch can also store music in its 2GB memory. The Huawei Watch GT2 is also one of the first smart-watches to have integrated features such as 150 metres of Bluetooth connectivity and sleep tracking feature. To make the user experience even better, the Amoled touchscreen in the Huawei Watch GT2 supports slide and touch gestures.

HUAWEI WATCH GT 2 SPORT

Huawei Watch GT 2 46mm for the sport edition is available in black colour. It is a breakthrough smartwatch in personal training and tracks your workouts with precise positioning systems and monitors your heart rate with the accurate TruSeen™ 3.5. It is the professional companion for your indoor and outdoor activities. The watch is powered by Kirin A1 chipset, world’s first chipset exclusively designed for wearables, with excellent battery life of up to two weeks.

The Huawei Watch GT2 is also one of the first smart-watches to have integrated features such as 150 metres of Bluetooth connectivity and sleep tracking feature. To make the user experience even better, the Amoled touchscreen in the Huawei Watch GT2 supports slide and touch gestures.

HUAWEI WATCH GT 2 PREMIUM

Huawei Watch GT 2 Premium provides a new level of convenience by supporting notifications from SMS messages, Email, Calendar, and other social media apps. It comprises of other features like the Weather, Alarm, Timer, Stopwatch, Flashlight and Find My Phone. It is integrated with a high quality 3D glass face to create the bezel-less vision.

HUAWEI WATCH GT series is always exploring the limits of smart watch battery life. With HUAWEI’s self-developed wearable chip Kirin A1, the dual-chip design and intelligent power saving technology, it serves day and night for up to 2 weeks.

HUAWEI WATCH GT 2e

The HUAWEI WATCH GT 2e comes with a spectacular design, inspiring an active lifestyle. The HUAWEI WATCH GT 2e is powered with a massive battery life of two weeks. The Huawei Watch GT series now has an important health parameter measuring application – the SpO2 feature. With this feature, users can monitor the oxygen levels in blood easily. HUAWEI WATCH GT 2e boasts of a 1.39-inch AMOLED high precision touch display supporting a Retina-grade resolution. The vibrant display assists clear viewing even in strong sunlight during summers.

HUAWEI FREEBUDS 3i

Huawei’s FreeBuds 3i’s latest technology advancements set it apart in design, sound quality, ANC capabilities, and easy to carry. With its wearing detection technology, the FreeBuds 3i syncs with the users every move. With its 10 mm large dynamic drivers it delivers powerful bass, giving audiences a ‘True Noise Cancellation, True Wireless Stereo’ listening experience. The earbuds design gives it a premium look, with dimensions which are a perfect fit for the ears, it comes with 4 silicone tips in different sizes for comfort and a secure fit. Offering better sound quality because of its shape. The weight of each earbud is about 5.5g and the charging case is about 51g, making it light and easy to carry at one’s convenience. . With its IPX4 water-resistant technology, the user can easily use this in rainy weather. The Freebuds 3i also gives a playback of up to 3.5 hours.

HUAWEI BAND 4

The Huawei Band 4 features a built-in USB plug that helps to charge the device without requiring a specific cable or charger. The fitness tracker is powered by a 91 mAh battery which promises upto 9 days of power on a single charge. Unlike other fitness bands available in the market, the band 4 has a 24/7 Continuous Heart Rate Monitor and its scientific sleep mode detector can identify 6 most common sleep-related issues, providing over 200 potential solutions and suggestions, designed to help you sleep better. The Huawei Band 4’s 8 built-in colourful and customizable watch faces make it a unique choice for the consumers.