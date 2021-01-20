Gudiwada SI commits suicide

The SI of two town of the City Vijay Kumar today committed suicide by hanging Himself in his apartment. The officials of the department have expressed doubts that the extra-marital affair of the SI was the main reason behind his suicide.

Kumar , who hails from Eluru of west Godavari district joined the department as an SI in the year 2012. He was suspended from service after the reports of his affair with a beautician, who hailed from Nuziveed. Kumar who joined the service after the withdrawal of his suspension worked as the SI in some of the police stations of Gudiwada.

He married a woman from Eluru three months back. Despite this, he didn’t bring his wife to his house and began to Lead live-in relationship with the beautician . The family members of the SI claimed that Kumar had committed suicide due to the pressure from the beautician. The police has taken the dead body of the SI to Gudiwada government hospitals.

The SP of Krishna district Ravindra Babu inspected the dead body of the SI at government area hospitals. He also consoled the family members of the victims.