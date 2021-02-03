GURUKULS AS PER KCR VISION : MINISTERS

Ministers Ch Malla Reddy and Satyavathi Rathod today said that Telangana offers quality education and facilities in Gurukul schools. The ministers lauded that chief minister K Chandrasekhar Rao has started a large number of Gurukul Schools for all sections. KCR Government is only doing such a great job by offering adequate funds to provide facilities.

The students can get nutritious food and an amount for soaps, cosmetics and other facilities in the residential schools, they noted. Each school gets Rs 20000 for facilities and Rs 1.25 lakh being spent on every student, they said.

The government gives regular funds to the schools for maintenance they pointed out. They visited a few colleges at Boduppal,Peerjadiguda and inspected the facilities. The ministers instructed that the schools are maintained clean amid corona protocols. Sanitisation, masks, and cleanliness are key for a healthy environment, they said. We are committed for upkeep of the schools and colleges and provide necessary funds,they added.