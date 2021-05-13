Guv extends greetings to all Muslim brothers & sisters on Eid-ul-Fitr

Telangana Governor Dr. Tamilisai Soundararajan today extend her warm greetings and good wishes to Muslim brothers and Sisters in the state on the occasion of Eid-ul-Fitr on Friday.

She said the festival of Ramzan signifies the spirit of charity, brotherhood, compassion, love, and peace.

I wish this holy occasion of Ramadan usher in good health, prosperity, and peace in the lives of people all over the world.

The noble ideals of self-discipline, generosity, compassion, and universal brotherhood associated with this holy festival are in fact very essential to combat the pandemic Covid-19.

I appeal to all to celebrate this festival in a safe and healthy manner by duly following the COVID-appropriate behaviour and adhering to all other preventive norms.