May 14, 2021

Guv extends greetings to all Muslim brothers & sisters on Eid-ul-Fitr

Governor Dr. TamilisaiSoundararajan

Telangana Governor Dr. Tamilisai Soundararajan today extend her warm greetings and good wishes to Muslim brothers and Sisters in the state on the occasion of Eid-ul-Fitr  on Friday.
            She said the festival of Ramzan signifies the spirit of charity, brotherhood, compassion, love, and peace.
I wish this holy occasion of Ramadan usher in good health, prosperity, and peace in the lives of people all over the world.
The noble ideals of self-discipline, generosity, compassion, and universal brotherhood associated with this holy festival are in fact very essential to combat the pandemic Covid-19.
I appeal to all to celebrate this festival in a safe and healthy manner by duly following the COVID-appropriate behaviour and adhering to all other preventive norms.

