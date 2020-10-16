22.7 C
Guv greets women on commencement of Bathukamma festival

Telangana Governor Dr. TamilsaiSoundararajan today extended the greetings to all the women of Telangana on the auspicious commencement occasion of Bathukamma festival.

In a message, Dr. Tamilisai said Bathukamma is a very special festival associated with the Mother Nature and essentially is a celebration of life by women of Telangana.

The colourful seasonal wild flowers used to prepare the idols of Bathukamma do have the medicinal properties to cleanse the waterbodies filled to the brim with the copious rains during the season, she said.

Bathukamma marks the re-union of families and visit of daughters of the soil to celebrate the nine-day long festival. Bathukamma is a real tribute to the native Telangana culture and traditions and to offer prayers to the Goddess Gauri (Goddess Parvati) in the form of Bathukamma.

Let us celebrate the Bathukamma in a safe manner by duly adhering to the Covid-19 preventive measures, Dr. Tamilisai said.

