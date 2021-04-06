Telangana Governor Dr Tamilisai Soundararajan today cast her vote at Virugambakkam Polling booth in Chennai in Tamil Nadu.
The Governor stated that voting is a commitment to ourselves and our country. “Vote is the most powerful tool in our democracy,” she said.
She appealed to all the eligible voters to exercise their democratic right and also to follow Covid protocols.
Guv Tamilisai casts vote in Chennai
