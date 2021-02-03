GUV VISITS BOINPALLY MARKET, ASKS TO REPLICATE VEG WASTE FOR POWER PRODUCTION

Governor Dr Tamilisai Soundararajan today made a visit to Boinpally vegetables market in Secunderabad here. She inspected the vegetables market which is ideal in using waste to produce bio gas and electricity.

The governor appreciated the idea behind the use of market waste to produce the electricity which is a good development. Tamilisai Soundararajan has interacted with the people and and sellers of stalls in the vegetable market.

The Governor said that using vegetables waste for production of electricity is very good and it has to be replicated in more markets. The governor noted that similar machinery to produce power through vegetable waste has to be set up at all various other markets in the districts she opined.

The governor asked the officials for upkeep of the market of vegetables and try to shift the waste immediately to avoid spread of diseases. As corona pandemic is causing problem and vaccination is on there is a need for removing vegetables waste immediately she noted.

If the waste is used for generation of power then we have to encourage it in a big way, Dr Tamilisai Soundararajan has said.