Handloom Expo on March 27

The Department of Handlooms and Textiles has informed that under the sponsorship of Development Commissioner for Handlooms, Ministry of Textiles, New Delhi, Special Handloom Expo-2021 will be conducted at Yadadri Bhavan Kalyanmamdapam Bharkathpura, here from March 27 to April 09 (14 days) with a view to liquidate the accumulated stock of the Primary Weavers Cooperative Societies in the state by providing the marketing facility since the condition of weavers is miserable in the State due to lack of proper marketing facility for Handloom Fabrics.

It is also informed that, VIPs shall grace the occasion and attend the inaugural function of the said “Special Handloom Expo-2021” on March 27 at 5.00PM. About (60) Primary Handloom Weavers Co-operative societies covering all the Districts of Telangana and Andhra Pradesh are participating in the above Special Handloom Expo-2021 with wide range of valuable silk and cotton fabrics.