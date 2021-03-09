Hanuman Chalisa parayan from March 17 : Kavitha

MLC Kavitha today said that they will develop Kondagattu Anjaneya Swamy temple in Jagitial district here. The former MP said that a unique program of chanting Hanuman Chalisa in the district and elsewhere from March 17.

Along with Endowment Minister A Indrakaran Reddy the MLC has performed special pujas at the temple. Earlier they prayed at Ramakoti Sthupam in front of the temple. About Rs 90 lakhs will be spent for construction of 23 feet tall stupa she said.

The former MP has promised to develop the temple by spending necessary funds. I will appeal to chief minister K Chandrasekhar Rao for the funds for this temple, she said.

We will take up a unique program of chanting Hanuman Chalisa in the district and elsewhere from March 17 she said. We plan that each and every household take up the Hanuman Chalisa parayan program she said. This will ensure that our culture and traditions will flourish and the future generations to continue the same, she averred.

The state government is committed to protect our culture and traditions as the chief minister is spending funds for temples’ development, she said.

Indrakaran Reddy also said that the KCR regime is giving top priority for temples development. There was no such development during previous governments in undivided state he said.