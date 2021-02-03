HARISH RAO OPENS STALLS IN MUSTABAD

Finance Minister T Harish Rao today inaugurated a small building complex comprising 42 stalls of street vendors in Mustabad in Sidhipet district. He instructed the officials to see that the stalls in the area be maintained cleanly.

Remove waste from time to time and take suitable measures to avoid corona spread, he said. Later he inspected the arrangements in the premises and sought to know about facilities. The minister interacted with the street vendors after giving them official documents of ownership.

The minister then took Tea along with other leaders who accompanied him at a tea stall nearby