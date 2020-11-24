Harish ridicules BJP for double standards

Finance Minister T Harish Rao today ridiculed the BJP leaders for double standards in getting funds to the state.

While BJP state president and, MP B Sanjay says to bring funds from the centre for Hyderabad, Union Deputy Home Minister G Kishan Reddy says it is not possible he explained.

He participated in GHMC polls campaign in Patancheruvu area, with MLA Kranti Kiran ans local TRS, candidates. Speaking on the occasion, the minister criticised that the Union deputy home minister G Kishan Reddy has stated that the funds cannot be brought for local bodies and Hyderabad development.

This is the type of BJP leaders who talk two types on one issue the minister said. The Modi government failed in economy and denied jobs to youths, he alleged.

Harish Rao accused the Modi Government of miserably failing to give Rs 15 lakhs to each citizen by fetching black money. Whether that money gone into the pockets of BJP leaders, the minister asked. He slammed the Modi government for denying funds to city towards flood victims. However Modi gave Rs 600 cr to Karnataka and Rs 500 cr to Gujarat states to help flood victims he said. This can be construed, as step motherly attitude towards Telangana he fumed. We are not part of India to get central help when others to get Harish Rao thundered. There is no coordination among the two leaders of the same party and trying to provoke sentiments he fumed.

The minister expressed displease that BJP government plans to sell off profit making PSUs in the country. Such steps are against people, job holders, working class and economy as well, he averred. Modi government in the centre did not give a, single rupee to flood victims in the city he charged. And now the BJP leaders stalled Rs 10000 benefit to victims and again promising to give Rs 25000 if win Mayor seat. This is clearly dual standards and to misguide the people who will reject the BJP in the polls. As the BJP not helping the people they must teach them a lesson he said. Vote for the TRS candidates to win majority of the, seats and retain Mayor post, he appealed.