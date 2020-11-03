Harish slams BJP over attack on TRS MLA Kranti Kiran

Finance Minister, T Harish Rao today criticised that the BJP could not digest the people support to the TRS in Dubbaka by poll and attacked on our MLA Kranti Kiran, who is a Dalit leader.

Harish Rao accused the BJP of deliberate attempt to attack on the TRS MLA. With this the BJP has shown its, actual face of hatred towards Dalits, he pointed out. The police searched his house and did not find any violations.

Later the BJP activists in about 30 members have attacked our MLA, the minister said. Kranti Kiran has no election materials with him and was reviewing the polling process he clarified. The BJP activists attack was as per its previous plan to threaten he said.

The law will take its course of action on erring BJP activists. We will not violate the poll code and follow Election Commission code, the minister maintained.