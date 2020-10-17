Harish slams opposition jibe on polls

Finance Minister T Harish Rao today criticised that the Congress and the BJP are like oasis which is a rare occurrence.

He conducted a campaign in the segment along with local leaders of the ruling party in Daultabad in the segment. He accused the previous Congress and TD governments of failing to give waters and power to people. Both the Congress and the TDP rulers had caused problems to people with regard to waters, and power supply.

The minister slammed the Congress and the BJP leaders for their political comments and campaign in Dubbaka for by polls. He ridiculed the opposition leaders for trying to woo the voters. They are like oasis come rarely as they are not serious on development and still related works.

Harish Rao urged the people to reject the opposition leaders who are stalling development programs in the state. We hope to win the seat in the polls as people are, with us for more development and welfare he said.

The Dubbaka people are intelligent and support KCR government for more welfare he said. The minister has asked the voters of Dubbaka teach the Congress and the BJP a lesson in the polls.