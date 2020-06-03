26.1 C
Haritha hotels to reopen from June 8 in AP

Visakhapatnam, June 2 (NSS): The Haritha hotels  being run by the state government will reopen on  June 8 of this month. State tourism minister Avanthi Srinivas revealed this while addressing media persons in the city.

Speaking on the occasion he said that they had decided to reopen the hotels as per the guidelines of union government while adding its a good news for the hospitality sector of the state. He said that the state government was holding 12 tourism festivals to attract international  Tourists to the state. He also said that they had taken special steps to develop the tourism sector in the state during the last one year and added that the percentage of tourists to the state had gone up by 21 percent.

The minister  also said that they had set up 9 control rooms across the state for the organising boating activities and their control and maintenance.  He said that they were putting special focus on ways to earn more income from the sector.

