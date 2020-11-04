Harsh Kanumilli, Simran Choudary’s Sehari Launched Today

Harsh Kanumilli and Simran Choudary starrer new film Sehari title poster is dropped today. Advaya Jishnu Reddy in partnership with Shilpa Chowdary will be making this new age rom-com entertainer that marks directorial debut of ad filmmaker Gangasagar Dwaraka who directed numerous ad films.

The production No 1 of Virgo Pictures has been launched today with formal pooja ceremony in Hyderabad and regular shoot also commences today.

For the muhurtham shot, Allu Bobby switched on the camera, while Dil Raju sounded the clapboard. Asian Cinemas Bharath Narang handed over the script to the makers.

Prashanth R Vihari will score music, while Suresh Sarangam handle the cinematography. Raviteja Girijala is the editor and Sahi Suresh is the art director.

Music director Koti plays a key role in the movie.

Cast: Harsh Kanumilli, Simran Choudary, Abhinav Gomatam, Praneeth Reddy, Anisha Alla, Akshitha Harish, Koti, Balakrishna and others.

Technical Crew:

Director: Gnanasagar Dwaraka

Producer: Advaya Jishnu Reddy, Shilpa Chowdary

D.O.P: Suresh Sarangam

Music Director: Prashanth R Vihari

Editor: Raviteja Girijala

Art Director: Sahi Suresh